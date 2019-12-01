CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wildlife Officers with TWRA have confirmed that one kayaker has died after being trapped under a log on Richland Creek.
The Rhea County Sheriff's office received a report of a flipped kayak at 2:07pm EST after three kayakers took to the water for a point to point trip in the stream known for white water rafting after heavy rains.
A 31-year-old Hamilton County man has not been identified yet, but officials say he was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
Kayakers with the victim were able to recover the boat but not the kayaker.
First responders remain on the scene and recovery efforts are still underway after fast moving waters and deep-water holes up to ten feet deep have made recovery efforts difficult.
