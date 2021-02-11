NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Today show host and Franklin resident Kathie Lee Gifford is back in the host chair, interviewing the founding member of the rock band Korn following a documentary about his life.
The 15-minute conversation, shot in a Franklin studio, follows the film Loud Krazy Love.
The film chronicles the transformation of Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch from a life of addiction, depression, and suicidal thoughts, to one recovery and faith.
The non-profit I Am Second sent a preview of the interview to News4.
"How hard was it for you to be willing to be that raw, to let people see how badly it had truly gotten?" Gifford asks.
"I think I was given grace which is like the empowerment, you know, to live the life Christ wants us to live,” Welch replies. “Cause we can't do nothing on our own strength.”
Welch recently opened a wellness center in Spring Hill, which provides saltwater floating, cryotherapy, and more. He calls it his purpose to help others going through similar struggles.
The two-hour film, which made an exclusive run on Showtime, debuts Friday night at 7pm on the "I am Second” website, with multiple encore performances.
