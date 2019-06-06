KANSAS CITY (WSMV) - High school seniors are known for pulling pranks in their final weeks of grade school, but one teen in Kansas City upped the ante.
Kylan Scheele told local news outlets that he wanted to do something "laid back" compared to the countless other same, lame pranks like releasing "live mice" or "building a beach in the front lobby area."
"I just decided to post the school for sale," Scheele said.
High school for sale on Craigslist
And he did. He put the Truman High School building on the market on Craigslist for the low low price of $12,275. He described the building in his ad as a "Huge 20+ room facility" with a "newly build football field," "Newly added 4 modern day rooms," a "Bigger than normal dinning room," and a "Huge parking lot, great for partygoers looking for somewhere to park."
And if that doesn't get you in the buying mood; the school comes complete with air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and a baseball field to the southeast. It's also close to "Walmart for convenience."
Scheele listed the reason for the school's sale was due to a loss of students coming up. Scheele said that comment was because the senior class was graduating, but school officials took it as meaning something entirely different.
School officials aren't laughing by the senior's prank
In fact, officials with Truman High School believed the comment about "loss of students" to be an "implied threat." Scheele told local news outlets that the school suspended him for the rest of his senior year and he isn't allowed to walk in his graduation.
"They tried to relate it back to all the recent school shootings and everything--they tried tying it back to that," said Scheele, "But I don't see how it was a threat at all."
Truman High School is within the Independence School District. The district released a statement in part saying that while there was no credible threat after an investigation, any student will face discipline regardless if the threat is "a real or implied threat, whether it is deemed credible or not."
"Due to the heightened concern nationally with school violence, we have extra police officers for the remainder of the school year and will have additional officers at graduations for all of our high schools," the district statement read.
Police are not pressing charges against the teen, but did tell Scheele to remove his post and speak with school officials. Scheele and his mother have appealed to the school district to reconsider, but the district says there is no chance.
Scheele thinks the school district is "overreacting."
"A three-day suspension, sure, but denying me the ability to walk, that's a lifetime moment," said Scheele.
Scheele will reportedly be graduating with a 3.9 GPA and will receive his diploma. He tells local news outlets he regrets his wording and decision.
The ACLU reportedly filed a lawsuit against the school district for their decision hours before the school's graduation. A judge ended up ruling in favor of the school district, and Scheele was still not allowed to walk in his graduation.
