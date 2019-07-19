NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena announced this morning that Kacey Musgraves will bring her tour to Nashville on Friday, October 25. This is part of her Oh What a World: Tour II.
Maggie Rogers and Yola will be the opening acts.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m.
Musgraves is performing on 'Today' this morning as part of the 2019 Citi Concert Series. You can watch the performance only on News4!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.