Photo: Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena announced this morning that Kacey Musgraves will bring her tour to Nashville on Friday, October 25. This is part of her Oh What a World: Tour II.

Maggie Rogers and Yola will be the opening acts.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Musgraves is performing on 'Today' this morning as part of the 2019 Citi Concert Series. You can watch the performance only on News4!

