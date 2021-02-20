NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Texas native and Nashville musician Kacey Musgraves is selling Cruzin' For A Bruzin' t-shirts for winter storm relief in her home state. 

Musgraves says all the proceeds from the shirts will support Texans affected by the winter storm and homeless immigrants seeking food and shelter.

On Friday, Musgraves tweeted that the shirts have already raised $100,000 in donations. 

The shirts will be available for pre-order through Sunday. 

 
 

