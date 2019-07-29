NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kacey Musgraves fans who missed out on tickets to her October concert at Bridgestone Arena now have a second chance.
After an initial sellout and overwhelming demand, more seating will be open when her "Oh, What A World: Tour II" hits Nashville on October 25, the final stop of the tour. All remaining tickets will be released to the public on Monday (7/29/2019) at noon.
Production for the show will be specially altered to fit as many fans into Bridgestone Arena as possible. Fans who already have tickets will keep their same seat location.
Maggie Rogers and YOLA will serve as opening acts for the Nashville show. This will be the only stop on the tour to feature Rogers.
