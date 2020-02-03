NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A business owner is asking from the public's help in finding who is responsible for breaking into a drum store, and stealing $4,000 worth of equipment.
Andy Foote, owner of Drum Supply House in East Nashville, is also asking for the community’s help tracking down stolen items.
Andy said this was their first break-in in nearly 25 years, and the burglars were captured by their surveillance video.
Here is a list of items that were taken:
British Drum Co. 6.5 x 14 Aviator Snare - Aluminum (only one known to the Nashville area)
Pearl Flat base stands: 3 straight, 1 boom, 1 hi-hat
Pearl Demonator Single Bass Drum Pedal
DW 3000 pedal
5 Wuhan cymbals: 20", 21, 19", 17" - 15" hi-hats
CP Hex Stack metal effect crasher
CP cork kick beater
CP Hex hub chain rattler
Basic throne (it should have 1 rubber foot missing)
Foote said there were two suspects, one appears to be approximately 5’4, with a shaved head, possible grayish beard stubble
The other suspect was taller, perhaps 5’11, possibly with a dark beard.
The men were driving a 4 door sedan, that could be a 2010-11 Nissan Maxima or Nissan Altima.
