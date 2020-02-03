E. Nashville small business owner asking for public's help finding $4,000 worth of stolen drum gear

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A business owner is asking from the public's help in finding who is responsible for breaking into a drum store, and stealing $4,000 worth of equipment.

Andy Foote, owner of Drum Supply House in East Nashville, is also asking for the community’s help tracking down stolen items.

Andy said this was their first break-in in nearly 25 years, and the burglars were captured by their surveillance video.

Here is a list of items that were taken:

British Drum Co. 6.5 x 14 Aviator Snare - Aluminum (only one known to the Nashville area)

Pearl Flat base stands: 3 straight, 1 boom, 1 hi-hat

Pearl Demonator Single Bass Drum Pedal

DW 3000 pedal

5 Wuhan cymbals: 20", 21, 19", 17" - 15" hi-hats

CP Hex Stack metal effect crasher

CP cork kick beater

CP Hex hub chain rattler

Basic throne (it should have 1 rubber foot missing)

Foote said there were two suspects, one appears to be approximately 5’4, with a shaved head, possible grayish beard stubble

The other suspect was taller, perhaps 5’11, possibly with a dark beard. 

The men were driving a 4 door sedan, that could be a 2010-11 Nissan Maxima or Nissan Altima.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.