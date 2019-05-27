NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Cemetery Association is raising awareness to important resources that don’t get attention they deserve.
The 20th Annual Memorial Day Dash 5K was held Monday to raise funds to support cemetery restoration at Fort Negley.
World War II veteran Joe B. Davis says he's watched a lot of history, sharing the things he's seen with his family for decades.
The race began just after 7:30 a.m. with several participants just wanting to honor veterans.
“We got these people out here that are out here for the experience and they’re out here to honor those who serve in our military for the United States,” said Clay Bailey, race coordinator. “We’ve put flags out in the cemetery and those will stay up at least through Flag Day.”
Race coordinators hope that more people will come visit the historic site that sheds a lot of light on Tennessee history.
