DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Agents recovered over 40 pounds of cocaine during a routine traffic stop this morning in Dickson County.
Officers with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force pulled a vehicle over for a minor traffic violation. During the routine traffic stop, probable cause prompted the officers to conduct a K-9 search of the vehicle.
After K-9 detection, brothers Donaciano and Antonio Curiel were arrested and charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale.
The two were transported to Dickson County jail where they were held on $76,000 bail.
