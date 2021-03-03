LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A new K-9 is joining the force!

The La Vergne Police Department has welcomed K-9 Turbo.

Turbo is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois. Officer Justin Darby selected and will be training with him in Abbeville, Louisiana until August.

“We think Turbo will be a great addition to the La Vergne Police Department,” Interim Police Chief Chip Davis said. “It’s important for our department to have good, reliable working K-9s that can help us keep the city and its residents safe.”

La Vergne officials say Turbo will be sworn in when they return from training.

Turbo will be taking the place of Sjaak, who passed away last year after being shot.