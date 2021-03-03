LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A new K-9 is joining the force!
The La Vergne Police Department has welcomed K-9 Turbo.
Turbo is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois. Officer Justin Darby selected and will be training with him in Abbeville, Louisiana until August.
“We think Turbo will be a great addition to the La Vergne Police Department,” Interim Police Chief Chip Davis said. “It’s important for our department to have good, reliable working K-9s that can help us keep the city and its residents safe.”
La Vergne officials say Turbo will be sworn in when they return from training.
Turbo will be taking the place of Sjaak, who passed away last year after being shot.
La Vergne Police celebrated the life of a fallen K-9 officer on Tuesday morning at a Celebration of Service Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.