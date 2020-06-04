NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was arrested at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a large amount of marijuana was found in two suitcases.
BNA officials tell us airport detectives and K-9 Havoc found 42 pounds of marijuana in two checked suitcases Wednesday.
A man traveling from Seattle, Washington, was taken into custody.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.