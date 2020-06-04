Marijuana found in suitcases at BNA
Courtesy BNA

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was arrested at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a large amount of marijuana was found in two suitcases. 

BNA officials tell us airport detectives and K-9 Havoc found 42 pounds of marijuana in two checked suitcases Wednesday. 

A man traveling from Seattle, Washington, was taken into custody. 

The suspect has not yet been identified. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.