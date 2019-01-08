K-9 units are increasingly on the front lines of the drug war. News4's Alan Frio got a firsthand look at the extensive training the Metro Police Department's K-9 units undergo to combat strategies used by drug smugglers in Nashville.
The dogs can detect the smallest amounts of marijuana, cocaine, or heroin.
The training begins with a toy. In the case of Metro K-9 Officer Gunner, the toy was a tightly wrapped towel with a scent of illegal drugs.
"The dog will pick it up with its mouth, and we'll play tug-of-war," an officer told us. "And while he's doing that, he's smelling that odor."
Gunner's training lasted 50 days, and it clearly paid off.
In a demonstration provided to News4, explosives were hidden in the wheel wells of an SUV. In seconds, Gunner indicated he found a scent by simply sitting near the wheel.
While Metro PD doesn't keep statistics on the amount of drug detected by K-9s, we were told "it's significant."
However, smugglers are trying to find ways around the dogs.
"For a narcotic, they may try to put coffee around it, or package it where it's vacuum sealed," the officer said. "[Gunner's] nose is still strong enough, he can smell that -- get to that odor."
Police tell us these dogs are used at airports and when there is a reasonable suspicion that drugs are in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.