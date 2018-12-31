The Sumner County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a wreck in the Berry Hill subdivision of Hendersonville.
Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Nashville. The car crashed off Indian Lake Road near Berry Hill Drive.
Police say a deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff's office saw the car run a stop sign outside Gallatin and attempted to pull the car over. The driver did not stop, and police opted not to pursue. The deputy encountered the same vehicle later in the night and was able to run the tag number, which indicated the car was stolen out of Nashville. After a pursuit into Hendersonville, the car crashed.
Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told News4 that five juveniles - two males, and three females - were in the vehicle, and three of them were transported to the hospital after the crash.
Two of the teens, including the driver, were taken to Hendersonville Medical Center. The other injured juvenile was transported to Skyline Medical Center. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Weatherford said the driver, a male, will be arrested after he receives treatment. The other teens are being released to their parents.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
