NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested five juveniles who are accused of fatally shooting a west Nashville man on Thursday afternoon.

The five teens were found inside a stolen vehicle at a west Nashville Walmart. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects are three girls - ages 12, 14 and 15 - and two boys - ages 13 and 16.

Police said three juveniles got out of a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck outside the home of 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets in the 3200 block of Torbett Street. Police said Yorlets was shot outside the house.

Yorlets made it back inside the house after being shot. He was found by one of his housemates at 3 p.m. Yorlets was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found the abandoned truck in the 1600 block of Timberland Drive in the Hermitage Precinct.

Witnesses told police that three juveniles got out of the truck. Two of them fled in a silver or light blue crossover-type vehicle. The third suspect was last seen walking on Mossdale Drive toward Bell Road.

The suspects are being held in a juvenile detention center.

Yorlets was from Pennsylvania and attended Belmont University, according to police. He was a member of a local band and worked at a restaurant.

Police said the truck was stolen Wednesday in Oak Grove, KY.