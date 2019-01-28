ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Officers have taken two juvenile suspects into custody after a police pursuit in south Nashville.
The pursuit came to an end in the 2300 block of Antioch Pike on Monday morning.
Police said the car the suspects were driving in was stolen.
The driver of the vehicle was wanted on two warrants for attempted homicide, according to authorities.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
@MNPDNashville say the car is stolen. The driver and passenger are juveniles. The driver is wanted on two attempted homicide warrants. Both suspects are being interviewed. The passenger isn’t talking to police. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ELhsa1897g— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 28, 2019
