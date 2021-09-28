Clarksville vehicle crash Cayce Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Two juveniles have been charged with reckless endangerment after a Monday night shooting in Clarksville led to a crash into a home.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call on Cayce Drive for a reported shooting in progress. According to the reports, the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the occupants in another car.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of an unoccupied home with no occupants at the location.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle returned a short time later to the scene, and officers took both into custody.

The second vehicle reported left the scene and has not been located since the incident.

Cayce Drive was closed for the investigation for around six hours but is back open now to traffic.

