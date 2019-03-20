Clarksville Police said four juveniles were responsible for causing more than $300,000 damage to the Eubanks business office. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four juveniles, ages 10, 13, 14 and 16, were responsible for causing more than $300,000 in damage to Eubanks business office at 2994 Eubanks Dr. on Friday.
Police said windows were broken, appliances destroyed, damage to the furniture, fixtures and plumbing. The carpeting inside the building was damaged, spray-painted graffiti on the walls and fire extinguishers had been discharged.
Police also found burnt wiring, which may have occurred as a result of the juveniles attempting to destroy the surveillance system.
The juveniles were identified and detained on Sunday evening after being spotted by police near the damaged building.
Initially the juveniles ran from police, but a perimeter was set up and they were taken into custody.
Police determined through the investigation the juveniles entered the building on more than one occasion, saying they were bored, and had “flipped the place upside down.”
The 13 and 14-year-old girls were charged with felony vandalism. The 16-year-old boy left the residence before he could be served with the juvenile petition for felony vandalism. The 10-year-old was not charged because of his age.
The juveniles were left in the custody of their families.
Police said the damage assessment to the building is incomplete, but the costs are expected to exceed $300,000.
