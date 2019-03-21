NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after police say they escaped from a youth facility.
G4S Youth Services notified police about the escape from the facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
One of the escapees was taken back into custody nearby around 2 a.m.
The second escapee, 17-year-old, is also back in custody after he was seen going into the woods.
Below is a description of the facility and the services it provides:
Residential mental health treatment center for children and adolescents, especially those with co-occurring substance abuse disorders and those who have experienced trauma. Services include individual psychotherapy, family therapy, education services, family psychoeducation, and therapeutic foster care.
There have been several escapes from this facility in the past few years, including one incident in September 2017 and another in April 2017.
