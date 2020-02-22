NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A juvenile has been transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck.
This happened in the 2000 block of Albion Street in Nashville.
Police have someone they are questioning at the scene, but nobody has been taken into custody.
The victim is currently in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
News4 is working to gather more information at the scene.
