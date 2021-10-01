NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A juvenile was shot Thursday evening while in her home by an ex-boyfriend that showed up with a gun and a group of friends.
According to a police report, the juvenile victim was shot in the abdomen and grazed on her arm after her ex-boyfriend fired gunshots into her home in the 4600 block of Nolensville Pike.
The suspect, identified as Na T. Po, 18, showed up to the victim's home with four other individuals around 8 p.m. causing the victim to slam the door shut for her safety.
When she did so, Po fired through the door.
Police were able to locate Po's home, and showed up to speak with him where he told police he was being framed for shooting someone.
A consent search was conducted in his bedroom where a hoodie matching the description from the victim was found on the floor.
Additional evidence at the home was an injury of one of the additional individuals at the scene that was cut by broken glass.
Police were able to connect the blood found outside of the victim's home with the blood also found in the suspect's driveway. One of the additional individuals had a recently bandaged hand.
No gun was found in the home, but Po was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
