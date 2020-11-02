SPRING HILL, TENN. (WSMV) - Around 4 p.m. on Monday, a juvenile runaway from the Tennessee Children's Home was taken back to the juvenile detention center in Columbia after attempting to carjack a woman and sexually assaulting another.
According to police, the juvenile attempted to carjack a woman in the Kohl's parking lot in Spring Hill. The woman tells police he got into her vehicle and she punched the male in the face before he fled from the vehicle.
Through the investigation, it was also learned that the juvenile also grabbed a female on her buttocks in the parking lot of Sonic.
The juvenile was quickly taken back into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.