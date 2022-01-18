MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County juvenile judge accused of jailing juveniles for misdemeanor charges has announced she will not see re-election.

Judge Donna Scott Davenport said she would retire at the end of her elected term. The announcement comes after the Tennessee General Assembly looked at created a resolution to appoint a panel of 10 lawmakers to consider the case of removing Davenport.

That resolution comes just a month after a federal judge approved a settlement of about $6 million to the families of hundreds of juveniles that were illegally jailed for over a decade.

After being appointed in 1999, Davenport was re-elected in 2006 and again in 2014 for another eight-year term. During her tenure, the courts in Rutherford County "became only one of twelve courts across the state to receive a Safe Baby Court designation."

Pull Quote “After prayerful thought and talking with my family, I have decided not to run for re-election after serving more than twenty-two years on the bench. I will always look back at my time as Judge as one of the greatest honors of my life and I am so proud of what this Court has accomplished in the last two decades and how it has positively affected the lives of young people and families in Rutherford County. I wish my successor the best and hope that this job provides them the same fulfillment it has provided me over the years.” Judge Donna Scott Davenport

Davenport had been an adjunct professor in the Criminal Justice Administration program at MTSU. However, her time at MTSU ended in October.

