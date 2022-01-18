MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County juvenile judge accused of jailing juveniles for misdemeanor charges has announced she will not see re-election.
Judge Donna Scott Davenport said she would retire at the end of her elected term. The announcement comes after the Tennessee General Assembly looked at created a resolution to appoint a panel of 10 lawmakers to consider the case of removing Davenport.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee General Assembly could remove a Rutherford County juvenile judge after she was accused of jail…
That resolution comes just a month after a federal judge approved a settlement of about $6 million to the families of hundreds of juveniles that were illegally jailed for over a decade.
A deadline is quickly approaching for nearly 1,450 juveniles in Rutherford County.
After being appointed in 1999, Davenport was re-elected in 2006 and again in 2014 for another eight-year term. During her tenure, the courts in Rutherford County "became only one of twelve courts across the state to receive a Safe Baby Court designation."
Davenport had been an adjunct professor in the Criminal Justice Administration program at MTSU. However, her time at MTSU ended in October.
A juvenile court judge at the center of a class action lawsuit in Rutherford County is no longer affiliated with MTSU, the school announced in an email to staff and faculty on Tuesday.
