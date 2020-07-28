NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A juvenile was shot south of downtown Nashville Monday night, police tell News4.
Metro Police responded to a shooting at 95 Fain Street south of downtown Nashville, where a juvenile had been shot.
Police say the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time but are currently conducting an investigation.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it becomes available.
