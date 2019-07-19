NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One juvenile was shot in the leg Friday morning in Madison.
The call went out around 11:20 a.m. on the 3400 block of Meadow Court.
Police say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Police added that the victim was being "very uncooperative," so they are still working to gather information on a possible suspect.
