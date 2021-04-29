NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting at a Nolensville Pike apartment complex Wednesday night.
Police tell News4 the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m..
They said two juveniles were shooting at another juvenile. One of the bullets grazed the victim's leg. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
Police believe the suspects to be two Hispanic, middle-school aged boys. At this time police are still searching for the suspects.
Officers on the scene tell News4 they collected at least eight shell casings from the apartment the victim was in at the time of the shooting.
Follow News4 for updates.
