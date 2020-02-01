NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A male juvenile is in police custody following an incident Saturday night involving his mother.
The juvenile stabbed a door with a knife and began arguing with his mother over an unknown reason.
By the time the police showed up to the home, there was no injuries on either subject and the juvenile was taken into custody.
