NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the 900 block of Blank Street near the Fisk University campus in North Nashville.
According to Metro Police, investigators were called out around 8:35 p.m. to 960 Blank Street. When they arrived, they found a juvenile girl struck in the head. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a male juvenile, reportedly knew the girl and fled the scene and is still at large.
At least two juveniles were in the house, crime scene investigators have been on scene. However, Youth Services will be the lead investigators. They are at Vanderbilt currently and will be coming to the scene soon.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
