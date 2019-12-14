La Vergne Composite Sketch

La Vergne Police are looking for the man pictured in the sketch above who is a person of interest in the shooting. 

 Courtesy: La Vergne Police

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A juvenile that was while driving in La Vergne on Dec. 6 has died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

La Vergne police investigating juvenile shot while driving

Police have created a composite sketch of a person of interest who may have been involved in the homicide. 

La Vergne Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Shields at 615-287-8667, email sshields@lavergnetn.gov or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. 

Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.