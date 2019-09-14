Metro Juvenile Crime Task Force officers’ investigation of a Hampton Street motel Friday night led to the seizure of 3 guns, the recovery of a stolen car, and the arrest of 5 teens.
Officers went to the motel to follow up on information that teens were in a hotel room with guns. When police knocked on the door and it was opened, they were greeted by a strong odor of marijuana. During a protective sweep, 2 pistols were found in the bathroom. One of those guns was a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen in Nashville on March 31st from an unlocked car.
In addition to the guns found in the room, MNPD found multiple key fobs. One of the fobs belonged to a white Toyota Corolla parked in the motel parking lot. The Toyota was reported stolen out of Clarksville on September 11.
Earlier in the evening, Task Force officers were in the area of 3100 Ewingwood Drive when they recovered a stolen gray Toyota Corolla that had been taken after a home burglary Friday morning on Michigan Avenue. West Precinct detectives sent task force officers video from the victim’s home surveillance system. One of the 15-year-olds in the Hampton Street motel room was in that video. During an interview with detectives, the 15-year-old admitted to the home burglary and to parking the gray Corolla on Ewingwood Drive.
All 5 teens were booked at juvenile detention on gun and auto theft charges.
