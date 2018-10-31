NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested two men and seized stolen guns and drugs Tuesday night from the Cumberland View public housing complex.
According to Metro Police, officers were patrolling the area of Dowlan Street and 25th Avenue North when they saw several young men playing dice on a porch in the complex. They all fled on foot when they saw the officers.
Officers came across two of the young men, 20-year-old Jamontez Johnson and a 16-year-old unidentified juvenile sitting in a parked silver Ford Escape a short time later and took them into custody. Three handguns were recovered from the vehicle.
Investigators say Johnson may have hidden a handgun under the drivers seat and the teen placed two other pistols under the passenger seat. All three guns were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Cocaine and marijuana packaged in plastic baggies and a digital scale were also seized from the vehicle.
Johnson is charged with cocaine possession, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, and gun possession during the commission of a felony. Johnson was free on $50,000 bond at the time of this arrest for his role in an April 2017 armed robbery on Morena Street and is now being held in lieu of $20,500 bond.
The 16-year-old is being charged in juvenile court with second-offense handgun possession, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.