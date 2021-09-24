NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center will be closed all day Friday due to flooding in the building.
According to a court administrator, a juvenile living with a mental disorder broke the one of the sprinkler heads in the building causing water to fill the space.
NFD is at the scene working to clear the building of water.
This is a developing story that News4 will update as information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.