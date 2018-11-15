WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's Office is releasing an update about a shooting that occurred earlier Thursday afternoon on NW Clearwater Drive.
According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives have charged a juvenile with criminal homicide of another juvenile in the incident. A burglary did not occur as previously reported by the suspect. Police believe the suspect lives at the residence where the shooting occurred. No adults were present when police responded to the scene.
Police said there was an altercation which led to the shooting, but they are not releasing a motive at this time.
The shooting was not an accident, police said.
In an email released to parents of Mt. Juliet High School students, Principal Leigh Anne Rainey said the victim was a student of the high school.
"The shooter was around the age of 16 and is in custody. The victim was around 17 and is deceased. Names have not been released at this point," said Principal Rainey.
Read the full statement from Principal Rainey below:
Parents of MJHS Students:
I am sending this email to make you aware of a situation that occurred this evening.
The Wilson County Sheriff department responded to shots fired at a residence on NW Clearview Drive this afternoon around 4. When they arrived, there was a victim with gunshot wounds that was believed to be an intruder, multiple juveniles were present and the shooter was present. There is an ongoing investigation. The shooter was around the age of 16 and is in custody. The victim was around 17 and is deceased. Names have not been released at this point. While there are no more details than what I am releasing to you at this time, it is a current, open investigation and as details are released we will pass that along. Please know that our students will have information and many already do (thanks social media). We cannot (as a school) identify any of the involved due to their status as a minor and the case not being closed. This did not involve MJHS campus, no threat or danger was or is associated with MJHS at any time in this situation. We were not made aware of the situation until around 7:30 Thursday evening.
Until information is released, we cannot give any further details, but please know that all counselors are on standby for any student that needs to be seen on Friday. We will also have additional STARS counselors available in the counseling center for the same purpose. Administrators will be present in classrooms as needed when names are released. Please assure your students that we are safe, this situation was not pertaining to the school and at no time was anyone threatened or in danger on our campus grounds. We will continue to monitor. Students should notify an administrator or counselor if they have any questions or needs tomorrow.
These are hard situations and we sure don’t have any answers for senseless violence or loss of life at this age. Our hearts go out to the families of both parties. When we lose one, it always leaves a hole.
Thank you all for all you do, each and every day. Hug your kiddos extra tight before school tomorrow. Please know that we love them like you do.
As always, please feel free to reach out to me if you have questions. We will pass along information as it is released to us on Friday from the Wilson County Sheriff Department.
Mrs. Leigh Anne Rainey
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred at a home on the 200 block of Northwest Clearview Drive on Thursday afternoon in the Edgewater Estates subdivision.
Investigators arrived on scene around 4 p.m. The complainant, who lived in the home, told investigators that the shooting victim attempted to break into the home by breaking into the back sliding glass door. When they entered, the complainant told investigators that they shot the alleged suspect.
Deputies said the victim was laying on the floor dead with at least one gunshot wound. There were also multiple juveniles in the home at the time.
The investigation into what happened is still ongoing. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.