Juvenile charged with arson after church fire in Rutherford County

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue investigators have charged a juvenile on Wednesday after the individual confessed to setting a church fire.
Firefighters responded to LifePoint Church in the 5000 block of Almaville Road after 9 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters learned that there were two separate that occurred during evening services. Church staffers used an extinguisher to knock down the fire.
During their investigation, the fire marshal’s office investigators determined that this fire was set intentionally. The suspect was identified and charged with aggravated arson and vandalism after his confession.
