Juvenile charged with arson after church fire in Rutherford County
Rutherford County Fire Rescue

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue investigators have charged a juvenile on Wednesday after the individual confessed to setting a church fire.

Firefighters responded to LifePoint Church in the 5000 block of Almaville Road after 9 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters learned that there were two separate that occurred during evening services. Church staffers used an extinguisher to knock down the fire.

During their investigation, the fire marshal’s office investigators determined that this fire was set intentionally. The suspect was identified and charged with aggravated arson and vandalism after his confession. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.