A juvenile has been arrested, with police saying he admitted to a crime that put a neighborhood on edge. Thursday night, Springfield Police said someone doused a house on Woodland Street with gasoline and tried to set it on fire. A family was inside the house at the time.
"I heard this big boom," said neighbor Belinda Key. "I told my boyfriend it sounded like an explosion. He said it sounded like a car hit something, had a wreck out there. I stepped out on the back porch, and that's when I seen the flames."
Key said the fire was a foot off the ground, close to the house. This only became more frightening when she found out what happened.
The Springfield Fire Department said the fire didn't do much damage to the house, and the family is okay.
Springfield Police said the juvenile was arrested and admitted to the arson in addition to the shooting of a man in May. The juvenile has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. Police said he was transported to the Robertson County Juvenile Court and will remain at a juvenile detention center until trial.
"Were they trying to kill the people in the house or was it just a kid prank?" asked Key. "You don't know around here. It scared me. I could happen to anybody around here. I didn't sleep very much after last night."
Key said it's hard to shake what's happened in her neighborhood, but she's glad to know the family at that home isn't hurt.
"God bless. It could have been worse," she said. "It could have been late at night, and they could have been asleep in there and burned everybody up. You just gotta pray every day that everything's going to be alright out here."
