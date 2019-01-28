CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged in connection to three car thefts and four car break-ins.
Clarksville Police believe the teen was "car hopping" or going through neighborhoods or parking lots checking to see if car doors were unlocked. It was by this means they believe the suspect was able to steal personal belongings and in some instances the cars themselves. The suspect would then use the stolen vehicles to drive to other areas to continue "car hopping."
All the vehicle thefts related to these crimes, police say, were to unlocked cars or had fobs or keys available either in the stolen car or another nearby vehicle.
The juvenile was taken in custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility. There have been other suspects identified and additional charges are expected.
Investigators are asking the public to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables, and take their keys with them.
