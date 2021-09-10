NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A juvenile was among four people shot Thursday night after what started as a physical altercation.
Police were called to the area of 88 Charles E. Davis Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting were called in.
Witnesses at the scene say two men were in a physical altercation when one of them pulled out a handgun and began firing.
The suspect was quickly identified as 48-year-old Edward Fuller, Jr.
According to an arrest warrant, Fuller was approached by one of the victims after the juvenile reported that Fuller had been threatening him earlier in the day.
During the altercation, the victim fighting him could feel he was reaching for a handgun in his waistband and bit Fuller in the arm to attempt to stop him. Fuller began shooting, striking that victim in the leg.
A female victim watching the altercation was struck in the abdomen next to the juvenile victim who was grazed across the head.
Before the gunshots, the juveniles mother attempted to get to the scene and had to take cover as she was in fear of being struck by gunfire.
Fuller quickly left the scene in a blue Honda Civic.
Police received a call later in the evening in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street from a man stating he had been shot in the arm.
When police arrived, they were able to confirm the man was Fuller. The bite mark on his arm from the physical altercation helped police confirm he had been involved with the scene earlier.
Fuller is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail early Friday morning where he remains.
Fuller is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among several other charges.
