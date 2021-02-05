NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's own Grammy-winning artist Justin Timberlake is joining the group pushing to bring racing to Nashville.

The Music City Grand Prix says Timberlake is joining the ownership group for the first race set to take place in August.

The three-day race will be set in downtown Nashville around Nissan Stadium, and the course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge.

