Justin Timberlake
 

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 18: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake arrives at the world premiere of Twentieth Century Fox and New Regency's film "Runner Runner" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 18, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 
 David Becker

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Singer, songwriter, actor, record producer - now MLB investor - Justin Timberlake is behind the movement to bring Major League Baseball to Tennessee. 

Officials with Music City Baseball confirmed Timberlake's new position with the leadership team Wednesday morning. 

Already having his share of professional sports investments, Timberlake is also a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Back in July, News4 spoke with Dave Dombrowski about his part in being an advisor for Music City Baseball. Dombrowski has been an executive with four major league teams, and helped three of them to the world series, winning titles with both the Marlins and the Red Sox.

"With my background, I've been in baseball for over 40 years and on business side for more than 20 years," Dombrowski said. "Bringing me on board will hopefully compliment their skills." 

According to Dombrowski, many people in the league feel that Nashville is a major league city, but no promises have been made. 

"You need to start looking at momentum going forward," Dombrowski said. "If the league makes a decision at any point and you're not ready, you could get left behind."

Major League Baseball’s current collective bargaining agreement runs out in December of 2021.

