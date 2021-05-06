NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Grammy Award-winning superstar Justin Bieber has announced the new tour dates for Nashville included in his World Tour coming in 2022.
Bieber's "Justice World Tour" has a total of 52 shows including Nashville on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Bridgestone Area.
The World Tour that was supposed to start this summer will kick off next year to accommodate a variety of COVID-19 restrictions across the country.
The tour will begin in San Diego in February 2022 and run until June 2022.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
