WASHINGTON (WSMV) - The U.S. Justice Department presented James Shaw Jr. the special Courage Award during the annual National Crime Victims' Service Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
The award is given to victims or survivors who "exhibit exceptional perseverance and determination in dealing with his or her own victimization, or who acted bravely to prevent victimization."
U.S. Attorney General William Barr recognized Shaw for his bravery during the Antioch Waffle House shooting last year.
“Risking his own life, Mr. Shaw acted swiftly and bravely after a gunman killed four people early one morning at a diner, saving the lives of many others. He then followed up his courageous action by delivering comfort and aid to wounded and traumatized victims,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “None of us knows how we would react in such a dangerous situation, but we can all be inspired by Mr. Shaw’s selflessness.”
Shaw was eating at the Waffle House when a gunman later identified as Travis Reinking came in and opened fire on people inside the restaurant. Shaw was grazed by a bullet. Metro Police had called Shaw a hero, saying he saved many lives that night. He later visited wounded victims in the hospital and helped support them in their recovery.
