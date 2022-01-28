NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Justice Center released Thursday a public policy brief that highlights the oral health of Tennessee residents and identifies the barriers preventing more than a million Tennesseans from having access to basic dental care.
TJC said in their report that when it comes to dental access and oral health outcomes, Tennessee ranks near the bottom nationally. Low-income families, people of color, and those living in rural parts of the state are at a higher risk due to lack of insurance and/or the provider shortage that exists in many areas.
The report referenced a 2019 study that showed over 44,000 Tennesseans went to the ER for an emergency dental procedure, which is three times more costly than a trip to the dentist. TJC said that most medical doctors lack the proper training and diagnostic equipment to perform dental extractions.
“Federal law requires state Medicaid programs to include dental benefits for children because they recognize dental care is essential to healthy child development,” said Kinika Young, the Senior Director of Health Policy and Equity for the TN Justice center. “For adult enrollees, it is optional, and unfortunately, Tennessee is one of only three states in the country that does not currently offer dental benefits to adult Medicaid enrollees. Even if it did, only 30% of Tennessee dentists see Medicaid patients. That’s a huge problem.”
The report also said that wealth plays a major factor in oral health. TJC said a 2015 survey of Tennesseans showed that among those who have not been to the dentist in the last 12 months, 70% identified “cost” as the main reason.
“This multi-tiered approach to a multi-faceted problem is needed to help achieve health care equity for all Tennesseans. These comprehensive strategies would increase capacity and compensation, upgrade policies, and expand benefits for underserved communities,” said Cherae Farmer-Dixon, the Dean of Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry. “More importantly, the brief creates an opportunity for inclusivity among diverse groups, institutions, and organizations that are working collaboratively to make oral health more accessible to improve the lives of all Tennesseans."
The full report can be viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.