Hambrick and Delke

Daniel Hambrick (left) and Andrew Delke (right)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jury selection is set to begin July for the murder trial for a Metro officer who shot and killed a man in 2018.

According to police, Metro officer Andrew Delke shot and killed Daniel Hambrick on July 26, 2018, after a foot chase near 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue. Police said Hambrick was shot in the back. Delke, 26, was charged with first-degree murder.

"As a consequence of the ongoing COVID situation Judge Watkins has reset the trial of this matter," the Davidson County District Attorney said in a statement on Tuesday.

The jury selection for the case was set to begin on July 5. The trial will start on July 12.

The attorney for Delke has filed a renewed Motion for Change of Venue. The hearing will take place on January 25, 2021, in open court.

The trial date was previously pushed back for Delke in February at the request of Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore.  

