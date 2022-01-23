NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing four people in an Antioch Waffle House in 2018.

Travis Reinking was indicted on 17 counts in 2019 after a judge deemed him fit to stand trial. Reinking is accused of going to the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch and going in and opening fire, killing four people with an AR-15, on April 22, 2018.

The trial was delayed for several months while he was being treated for schizophrenia.

Reinking had a court hearing on Monday, the day after three people were injured in a shooting outside a Waffle House on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville.