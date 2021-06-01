HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Jury selection in the trial of Joseph Daniels is set to begin Tuesday.

Daniels is charged with the murder of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels, who was reported missing in April 2018.

Days later, Joseph confessed to murdering his son.

Video of Joseph's confession was recently ruled to be admissible evidence in the trial. Judge David Wolfe ruled that the confession tape is admissible if the state meets the "Bishop Standard," meaning if the state produces corroborating evidence that backs up Joseph's confession.

The judge can still dismiss the confession tape at the time of the trial if the state does not produce enough evidence.

Daniels confessed to killing his son three separate times, but has since recanted the confession.

Before Judge Wolfe ruled the confession tape was admissible, a police interrogation expert testified that he believed Daniels' interview with two TBI agents was coerced.

The state came back to say that the expert's testimony was biased.

Jury selection will happen outside of Middle Tennessee for this particular trial in an attempt to find people unfamiliar with the case.

It's expected to begin Tuesday morning in Hamilton County.

