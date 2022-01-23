NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Jury selection begins in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing four people in an Antioch Waffle House in 2018.

Travis Reinking was indicted in 2019 after a judge deemed him fit to stand trial. Reinking is accused of going into the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch and opening fire, killing four people with an AR-15, on April 22, 2018.

The trial was delayed for several months while he was being treated for schizophrenia.

Reinking has pleaded not guilty and he's facing life in prison. De'Ebony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin died that day.

Last year, DaSilv'a mother joined legislators in Washington D.C. in an effort to change the country's gun laws.

"The shooter that killed my son and three others," pleaded Shaundelle Brooks, DaSilva's mother. "...if they had done what they were supposed to do, my son probably would have been there."

Reinking had a court hearing on Monday, the day after three people were injured in a shooting outside a Waffle House on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville.