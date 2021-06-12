CHARLOTTE, TENN. (WSMV) - No verdict was reached on Friday night in the trial of Joseph Daniels. The jury will now meet on Saturday for a second day to continue deliberations to make their decision.

The jury went into deliberations around 2 p.m. Friday. They requested to re-watch part of Joseph Daniels' confession tape at 6 p.m. and then adjourned for the night just before 8:30 p.m. The jury is set to reconvene at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The defense is arguing that Daniels was coerced by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to make the confession about killing his son, Joe Clyde Daniels, while the state says this is proof enough that Daniels is guilty.

Daniels is accused of killing Joe Clyde in April 2018 and getting rid of his body, which has not been found. Daniels faces five charges in connection with the case – first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.