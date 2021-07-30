CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The members of the jury for the murder trial of Steven Wiggins have been selected.
The jury is comprised of citizens from Knox County.
Wiggins is accused of killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018. First-degree premeditated murder and first-degree felony murder are among the charges that Wiggins faces.
The trial is expected to begin on Monday (8/2/21) and last an approximately two to four weeks.
The jury will be sequestered the entire duration of the trial.
Judge Wolfe: State can seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing a Dickson County deputy
The state will be able to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Dickson County deputy in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.