CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The members of the jury for the murder trial of Steven Wiggins have been selected.

The jury is comprised of citizens from Knox County.

Wiggins is accused of killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018. First-degree premeditated murder and first-degree felony murder are among the charges that Wiggins faces.

The trial is expected to begin on Monday (8/2/21) and last an approximately two to four weeks.

The jury will be sequestered the entire duration of the trial.