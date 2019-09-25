NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A young woman is warning others after she almost became a victim of scam.
Courtney Krieg said she got a call from a someone who she thought was a Davidson County Deputy.
“I was like well, it’s not like me to miss something like that. I would have totally been there. And he was like, well has your address changed? And I was like yeah, in the last 4 months it has," said Krieg.
The man, who claimed to be Deputy Smiley, was going to have to pay up for missing jury duty.
“He was like you owe $1,600 when you get here," said Krieg.
Krieg said she got off the phone to do a quick search for the deputy.
“I looked online, Googled his name and it was a legitimate deputy of Davidson county," said Krieg.
She agreed to come down to the sheriffs office, but the man told her to stay on the phone with him.
“I was like I'm going to call you back and he got really testy, started yelling at me. And was like, if you hang up the phone right now we’re going to arrest you," said Krieg.
She said she then notieced a man in front of the sheriff's office.
"There was this male pacing in front of me, looking at his phone, going back and forth," said Krieg.
She said she got nervous, hung up and called her dad who told her to leave immediately.
Krieg said she drove back to work and called the sheriff's office.
“His assistant was like that is not his phone number, your name is not in our records. She was like its a scam don't give them money don't tell them your personal information. There’s bad people out there. I just wanted people to know locally this happened to me, it could happen to you," said Krieg.
The sheriff's office will never ask you for money. If you get a call like this hang up and report it.
