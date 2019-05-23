Jury deliberations end for the day in Antioch church shooting trial

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jurors have been sent home after around an hour of deliberations after the trial of the accused Antioch church shooter.

The jury began deliberating around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after hearing the 43-count indictment against Emanuel Samson. The judge released the jury for the night just before 5 p.m.

Deliberations will resume at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.

Before testimony wrapped on Thursday, jurors heard conversations Samson had from jail in the months following the shooting.

The calls depicted two very different people – Samson and his ex-girlfriend – from who testified this week.

The two people on the calls apparently mocked the church members who were gunned down inside the church.

“Did you enjoy notoriety? No.”

“It’s on the next level. Who doesn’t want a piece of me right now?”

“So I was looking that good? Was I on flow? Was I looking on flow?”

“Aye, you was looking stout as f***, you were tall as sh**. Uh, you look taller than the usual person honestly, uh eh, you look.”

“Yeah, I was towering over them f*** a**es, hell yeah, ya feel me?”

A series of damning phone calls between Samson and Maya Hill, his ex-girlfriend, played for the jury on Thursday.

Wednesday prosecutors asked Samson if he heard anything during the shooting.

“I don’t remember,” he testified.

“I could hear what everyone was saying and some people were saying some funny sh** bruh (laughs) and I was like if Maya were here listening to y’all’s whack a**es, bruh (laughs),” Samson said in one of the calls.

Samson described what he heard in the moments he laid on the church floor after the shooting ended. Hill later mocking pastor Joey Spann.

“I told my wife he killed me honey, he shot me and I am dying,” she said. “I am sitting here, like, get this guy off of the f***ing stage, someone please get this guy off the stage.”

“Did you ever laugh about the pastor? Think this was funny? No.”

“Someone’s mocking you or laughing at you. It’s a statement about themselves more than it is you. It gave me a little bit of relief to let me let go of that person that I knew and say this isn’t him.”

“Your face just looked completely 110% unbothered like it didn’t look like you had been crying or hysterical, you just look 100% calm.”

“Unfazed.”

Members of the church have remained strong the entire week, many of them coming to court every day.

Several of the members said they are ready for it to be over.

Pastor Joey Spann said hearing the testimony over the past few days has been hard.

He said it was the first time he has heard some of it and that you could still see the fear in his church family’s eyes.

Spann was asked if he still forgave Samson for the shooting at the church.

“I’ve let go of that for my healing sake. I think that’s why the Lord has us forgive. It’s for our sake,” said Spann on Thursday. “He’s not going to have a ruling part in my life and he’s not going to damage me. I am just not going to allow that.”

Spann said he hopes Samson spends the rest of his life in prison but that he finds his relationship with God again.

Samson faces first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Samson testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.

Samson claimed he did not remember shooting anyone. He testified that the first thing he remembered is shooting himself inside the church. He also went into detail about the hallucinations and manic thoughts he had leading up to that day.

Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.

Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.