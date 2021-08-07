CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The widow of Dickson County police officer Daniel Baker moved members of the jury to tears Saturday, giving a heartbreaking victim impact statement on the first day of the sentencing phase in the Steven Wiggins trial.

Wiggins, is accused of killing Sgt. Baker 'execution style' during a traffic stop in May 2018. After finding him guilty of premeditated murder Friday, the jury will decide if Wiggins deserves the death penalty.

"My life and our daughter's life can never be the same and we are reminded daily of the depth of his absence," Lisa Baker told the court. "Daniel was the very best of the best and so much more than I ever though I deserved."

Members of Baker's family have told News 4 they hope for the death penalty. As Lisa Baker closed an impassioned victim impact statement Saturday, she looked directly at Wiggins as she said:

“I’m prepared to spend the rest of my like making sure yours, Steven Wiggins, is miserable. However long that may take you better believe I’m strong enough and I’m not going anywhere.”

Daniel and Lisa Baker have a young daughter, Meredith, who Lisa told the court calls her father on her play phone at night.

“Meredith searches the sky every night for the moon so she can blow her daddy kisses and tell him that she loves and misses him," Baker told the court.

Following Baker's statement, the prosecution rested its case for the sentencing phase. Wiggins' defense will make its case beginning on Monday.